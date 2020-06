Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

AVAILABLE NOW - 3 BED +OFFICE 2.5 BATH END UNIT IN TOWN PLACE WEST! - Great end unit featuring bamboo floors in lr, dr and den ceramic tile in kitchen and new carpet upstairs. Freshly painted this home has 2 story lr with fireplace. 1st floor den offers many options. Kitchen has light oak cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Plenty of recessed lights.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5762116)