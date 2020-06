Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Private location facing open land and single family homes. Clean first time rental. Lots of oak cabinets in the kitchen. Fully applianced including in-unit washer and dryer. Large living room. Spacious bedrooms. Lots of closet space. One car attached garage. Clean and well cared for home with nice updating touches. Great Schaumburg location. Owner may consider small dog with additiona l security deposit New Furnace and A/C being installed now..