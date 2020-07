Amenities

Open feeling 2-story town home in the heard of everything Schaumburg. Easy access to Woodfield mall, the train, and the commuter bus. At the major artery intersection of 355 and 90. open concept kitchen is adjacent the living and dining room yet offers some privacy for people using both spaces. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Big windows and sliding door overlook the patio backing to association maintained lawn and wooded area. The second level features a master bedroom with volume ceilings, a full master bath and large guest bedroom which could also function as a den. A convenient laundry room is on the main level along with the powder room. Available immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking. No Pets. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50 move-in administrative fee.