SIZZLING SCHAUMBURG JUMBO RAISED RANCH. TRULY MOVE-IN READY! THREE BEDROOMS UP WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & NEUTRAL KITCHEN. MASTER BEDROOM HAS SHARED BATH + GOOD CLOSET SPACE. HUGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WALKOUT TO BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED BACKYARD. 4TH BEDROOM/DEN ALSO LOOKS OUT INTO YARD. YOU'LL LOVE LIVING HERE! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020. PHOTOS WERE TAKEN BEFORE TENANT MOVED IN.