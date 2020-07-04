654 West Jonathan Drive

Amenities
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you. Close to interstate/train station, shopping, pool, tennis court, basketball courts, miles of beautiful paved walking/bike paths, playground. Mundelein/Grayslake school district. No pets, No smoking and good credit required. Tenant will complete credit/background check online through mysmartmove.