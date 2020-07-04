All apartments in Round Lake
Location

654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL 60073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Townhouse · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you. Close to interstate/train station, shopping, pool, tennis court, basketball courts, miles of beautiful paved walking/bike paths, playground. Mundelein/Grayslake school district. No pets, No smoking and good credit required. Tenant will complete credit/background check online through mysmartmove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 West Jonathan Drive have any available units?
654 West Jonathan Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 654 West Jonathan Drive have?
Some of 654 West Jonathan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 West Jonathan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
654 West Jonathan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 West Jonathan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 654 West Jonathan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Lake.
Does 654 West Jonathan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 654 West Jonathan Drive offers parking.
Does 654 West Jonathan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 West Jonathan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 West Jonathan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 654 West Jonathan Drive has a pool.
Does 654 West Jonathan Drive have accessible units?
No, 654 West Jonathan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 654 West Jonathan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 West Jonathan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 654 West Jonathan Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 654 West Jonathan Drive has units with air conditioning.
