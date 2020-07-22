Apartment List
/
IL
/
round lake
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Round Lake should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and y... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
508 Autumn Court
508 Autumn Court, Round Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2748 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.
Results within 1 mile of Round Lake

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1312 Cherokee Drive
1312 Cherokee, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1082 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home for Rent in Round Lake Beach!! CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/8! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
27844 West GRASS LAKE Road
27844 Grass Lake Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
ALL BRICK RANCH ON A HUGE LOT WITH WATER RIGHTS/CHANNEL ACCESS. ATTACHED SUN-ROOM,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE,PARTIAL BASEMENT, AND A VERY LARGE (WITH CONCRETE FLOOR) CRAWL SPACE FOR GREAT STORAGE. ENORMOUS 4 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Courts of Indian Creek
1224 Tiffany Court
1224 Tiffany Court, Indian Creek, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2500 sqft
Courts of Indian Creek - Available now in the Courts of Indian Creek subdivision is a gorgeous 3 Bedroom home with a large layout. This home also offers 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car garage along with a Large Unfinished Basement.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside Park
125 East Sunnyside Avenue
125 East Sunnyside Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
Remodeled in 2017 - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with finished walk out basement, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new bathroom, new HE furnace, finished basement, new garage doors, new 6 ft fence, and more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
665 West Liberty Street
665 West Liberty Street, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
2 story townhome tucked away in a quiet and peaceful area situated in a fantastic location! Move in ready with newer carpet + paint & large sunny window.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Estates
1 Enclave Way
1 Enclave Way, Hawthorn Woods, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3794 sqft
Woodland Estates Subdivision 4 bdrm, 4.5 baths, 3 car garage home with basement. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets. granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace and first floor study .
City Guide for Round Lake, IL

The village whose population was once too small to be incorporated as a village, Round Lake experienced a population boom of double just during the first decade of the 21st century.

The inhabitants of Round Lake have consistently been trying to grow the village. The late 1800's saw landowners working hard to convince the railroads to come through, and farmers even gamed the system to become a village in the early 1900's when there weren't enough residents to do so. Even now, village leaders are working on an annexation program, and the population of the area is expected to exceed 20,000 by the year 2020. All signs show that Round Lake is moving toward a good destination. The mesh of nature, social life,and just good old living makes Round Lake an all-around great village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Round Lake, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Round Lake should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Round Lake may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Round Lake. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Round Lake 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Lake 2 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRound Lake 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRound Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Lake 3 Bedroom ApartmentsRound Lake Apartments with Balconies
Round Lake Apartments with BalconiesRound Lake Apartments with GaragesRound Lake Apartments with GaragesRound Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRound Lake Apartments with ParkingRound Lake Apartments with PoolsRound Lake Apartments with Pools
Round Lake Apartments with Washer-DryersRound Lake Apartments with Washer-DryersRound Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Lake Pet Friendly ApartmentsRound Lake Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILRacine, WIKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College