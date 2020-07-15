/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.
1273 North RED OAK Circle
1273 North Red Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1! $1250 FOR 2 YEAR LEASE. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN PEACEFUL FAIRFIELD VILLAGE. 1st FLOOR HOME YOU'LL LOVE WITH PRIVATE PATIO. GREAT CONDITION WITH NEUTRAL COLORS. KITCHEN HAS BUILT IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & BREAKFAST BAR.
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
367 MEADOW GREEN Lane
367 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
MOVE-IN READY 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM END UNIT! PROFESSIONAL CLEANED! COZY LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH A STONE FIREPLACE AND WOODEN BEAMS. KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BREAKFAST BAR! FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY.
Cambridge Country
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
Cambridge Country
1625 Woodcrest Circle
1625 Woodcrest Circle, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1122 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE WOODHAVEN! BRAND NEW LUXURY VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, FRESHLY PAINTED IN TODAY'S HOTTEST HUES, WAINSCOTING, BRAND NEW WHITE CABINETS, BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE
Cambridge Country
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
27844 West GRASS LAKE Road
27844 Grass Lake Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
ALL BRICK RANCH ON A HUGE LOT WITH WATER RIGHTS/CHANNEL ACCESS. ATTACHED SUN-ROOM,HUGE EAT IN KITCHEN,LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE,PARTIAL BASEMENT, AND A VERY LARGE (WITH CONCRETE FLOOR) CRAWL SPACE FOR GREAT STORAGE. ENORMOUS 4 CAR GARAGE.
39285 North Park Avenue
39285 Park Avenue, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Charming home at an affordable price! Step-up ranch includes carpeted living room with built-ins, ceiling fan & updated light fixtures.
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Concord Village
210 Rosehall Drive
210 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1489 sqft
Fabulous Concord Village UPGRADED 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse available immediately! Large eat-in modern kitchen, GREAT closet space, lovely balcony with space for chairs & a grill, and NEW in-unit washer & dryer.
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.
980 North Lakeside Drive
980 N Lakeside Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
840 sqft
2 BEDROOM 3RD FLOOR END UNIT WITH GARAGE & LAUNDRY IN UNIT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, NEWER LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWER REFRIGERATOR. NEWER A/C IN MASTER BEDROOM. BIG WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LOTS OF PARKING. CLOSE TO METRA, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.
377 Jefferson Court
377 Jefferson Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
WONDERFUL NEW CENTURY TOWN LOCATION! THIS BEAUTY HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED! JUST UNPACK AND START ENJOYING THE END UNIT WITH A PRIVATE ENTRY FACING EAST! GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH UPDATED WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS/WHITE
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available now! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.
