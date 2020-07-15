/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
46 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Round Lake, IL
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
605 S Jade Lane
605 Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
605 S Jade Lane Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse and second floor laundry offers many desirable and unique features. The kitchen is loaded with all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
727 South Parkside Drive
727 Parkside Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1940 sqft
Walking distance to K - 8 Park Schools and neighborhood parks. Fabulous updated Eat-in kitchen with 42" Maple cabinets and breakfast bar, beautiful slate floors and pendant lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Round Lake
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
317 Fairlawn Drive
317 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Bright, clean, and updated - completely move-in ready! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a double lot and has been completely renovated including all new plumbing, new water heater, new electrical, new HVAC and duct work, newly insulated, brand
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
316 Meadow Green Lane
316 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Alta St
380 Alta Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Available 07/20/20 3 bedroom single family duplex - Property Id: 54935 Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, fenced yard, attached 1 car garage, close to train and downtown Grayslake. Laundry room with mud room. Can show the week of July 20th.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
615 Lake Shore Blvd Apt D
615 Lake Shore Boulevard, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Magnifico! All new 3-bedroom 3 bath first floor apartment. With gorgeous views of Bangs Lake!! Rebuilt from the ground up!! Everything in the unit is brand new. Central Air. Laundry in-unit.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Countryside of Lake Zurich
880 Spring Court
880 Spring Court, Lake Zurich, IL
MOVE IN ANY TIME!!! Recently rehabbed 4 BR, 2.1 BA house with views overlooking almost 1/2 acre park like yard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
109 South Southport Road
109 South Southport Road, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
Ready to move in! All appliances included. Large 3 bedroom 1.1 bath two story with new carpet and flooring. Home has fenced yard and great location. Pets considered with additional security deposit. Credit check required - use my smart move.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Marina Park
122 Beauteau St
122 Beauteau Street, Lake Zurich, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedroom house with 2 baths located within walking distance to the lake and downtown. (RLNE4165758)
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1328 Derby Lane
1328 Derby Lane, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1390 sqft
Flexible move in options. Good location close to many amenities including shopping, dining, and Metra stations. This is a 1/2 duplex with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full bath on second level, 1 half bath on first level).
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside Park
125 East Sunnyside Avenue
125 East Sunnyside Avenue, Libertyville, IL
Remodeled in 2017 - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with finished walk out basement, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new bathroom, new HE furnace, finished basement, new garage doors, new 6 ft fence, and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL
Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge.
Similar Pages
Round Lake 2 BedroomsRound Lake 2 BedroomsRound Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRound Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRound Lake 3 BedroomsRound Lake 3 BedroomsRound Lake Apartments with Balconies
Round Lake Apartments with BalconiesRound Lake Apartments with GaragesRound Lake Apartments with GaragesRound Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRound Lake Apartments with ParkingRound Lake Apartments with ParkingRound Lake Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLakemoor, ILMundelein, ILGrayslake, ILLibertyville, ILAntioch, ILGurnee, IL