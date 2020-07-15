/
/
/
Gateway Technical College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM
15 Apartments For Rent Near Gateway Technical College
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 12:11 PM
7 Units Available
Nash
Kenosha Commons Apartment Homes
5500 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kenosha Commons offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with all the amenities you will need to make our community your home. Some of our great amenities include a clubhouse with community room, fitness center, and sparkling swimming pool.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
1018 57th St
1018 57th Street, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1536 sqft
New Rare Listing 4bd 2 bath House Move In Ready! **NO HOUSING ACCEPTED** - Completely Renovated Must See! Features: Enclosed front porch, beautiful refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room, formal dining room, brand new modern vanity with
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
7517 28th Ave.
7517 28th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1216 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod - Adorable Cape Cod 3 bedroom 1 bath located in the heart of Kenosha. This home is filled with charm, hardwood floors throughout, beautiful light fixtures, spacious living room, Kitchen with all newer appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Joe's
6709 25th Ave
6709 25th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Remodeled unit with new floors in Kitchen and Bathroom, re-stained original wood floors in living, dining and bedrooms. Updated kitchen cabinets and counters, new shower/tub, vanity and mirror. Washer Dryer in the common basement.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
5521 3rd Ave
5521 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
5521 3rd Ave Available 05/01/20 Magnificent 2-Bed Townhome in Harbor Park! - Great layout for entertaining or working from home in this bright and spacious tri-level end unit.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilson
5041 39th Avenue
5041 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Newer Single Family Home! - Pssstttt.. New single family home arrived to the Kenosha Rental properties. Interested?? See more information below! Beautiful newer ranch home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2018 62nd St
2018 62nd Street, Kenosha, WI
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
2018 62nd St - Kenosha - Property Id: 285955 Kenosha - Lower Duplex - Contact our office for a free application - Turbo Tenant Applications are not monitored or accepted. Call our office at 262-358-9919.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
6614 15th Avenue
6614 15th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
4 Bed 1.5 Bath Single Family Home - Check out this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath 2 story single family home with some recent updates. Enclosed front porch and detached one car garage. Brand new appliances including washer/dryer. Move in ready! (RLNE5845273)
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbus
2020 53rd St Upper
2020 53rd Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Unit Upper Available 09/01/20 ALL BILLS PAID! , FURNISHED TOO! 1person 45+ - Property Id: 231641 ALL BILLS PAID! Utilities, Cable TV, High-Speed Internet, Off-Street Parking, 8'X10' Shed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Endee
4129 45th St
4129 45th Street, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1376 sqft
Move in Ready! Remodeled 3 Bd 2 Ba Ranch Home with Finished Basement - Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home with Finished Basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Side
4020 11th Ave
4020 11th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Walk to Lake Michigan from this Kenosha TownHome! - Walk to Lake Michigan from this recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Townhouse in the heart of the city of Kenosha.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
6309 27th Ave
6309 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
6313 27th Ave
6313 27th Avenue, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Fully Remodeled 1 Large Beautiful Bedroom Apartment in Kenosha WI - This is a one beautiful large bedroom apartment with 10+ high ceilings. Fully remodeled. New Stainless Steel appliances. Forced heat and central Air Conditioner.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kenosha Central Business District
300 60th St. Kenosha, WI 56
300 60th Street, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
TRINITY ON THE LAKE Unit 6 - Property Id: 116914 RARE OPENING IN BEAUTIFUL, VINTAGE BUILDING. Across from Wolfenbuttel Park, Kenosha Yacht Club. Lake Michigan Beach directly across the street. Closest Apartments To Lake Michigan Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown
300 60th St 8
300 60th St, Kenosha, WI
1 Bedroom
$800
Unit 8 Available 08/01/20 Trinity On The Lake - Property Id: 125740 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125740 Property Id 125740 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5928931)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILMilwaukee, WIEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILWauwatosa, WI
Palatine, ILWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIElgin, ILGlenview, ILRacine, WIGreenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WI