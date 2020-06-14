Apartment List
/
IL
/
park ridge
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

767 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Park Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
515 Summit Avenue
515 Summit Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2384 sqft
***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood. Big bedrooms on the second floor and a generous living room all covered in gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
600 West Touhy Avenue
600 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1145 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized, Extremely rare 1 bed, 1.5 bath on courtyard! Square footage similar to 2 bedroom w/ Larger Living room. Walking distance to Metra, Trader Joes, ,Whole Foods, Pickwick Theater, Shopping, Libarary & Night Life.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Edison Park
Contact for Availability
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dutchmans Point
1 Unit Available
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8801 W. Golf Rd.
8801 Golf Road, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1075 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Amazing third floor unit overlooking pool area - Property Id: 64098 ALL AMENITIES INCLUDED PLUS CABLE! Updates throughout with an open concept kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jonquil Terrace
1 Unit Available
7630 N MILWAUKEE
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1 BED IN NILES AVAILABLE NOW - Property Id: 165810 RENOVATED 1 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN NILES. CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER. 2 ND FLOOR. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
9030 KENNEDY DR
9030 Kennedy Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
700 sqft
One bedroom available immediately. Hardwood floors or carpet! Heat, water, cooking gas and parking includes! Promotions apply to some of the one bedrooms with a 15 month lease starting the same day!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
6953 North Osceola Avenue
6953 North Osceola Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent an all brick bungalow in the heart of Edison Park! Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large room sizes with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious den could be used as a third bedroom! Two-car garage. Huge backyard! Full basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.

1 of 25

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
City Guide for Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.

One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Park Ridge, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Park Ridge renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Park Ridge 1 BedroomsPark Ridge 2 BedroomsPark Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPark Ridge 3 BedroomsPark Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Park Ridge Apartments with GaragePark Ridge Apartments with GymPark Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPark Ridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPark Ridge Apartments with Parking
Park Ridge Apartments with PoolPark Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerPark Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsPark Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, IL
Berwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College