Location

2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets. Lower level is a Family's Dream: just great space. The Lower Level has a Wine Cellar which holds 820 Bottles, climate controlled space, complete with a Humidor. There is a wet bar, a full bathroom and workout room. The Utility Room is smartly designed and finished off. Smart technology abounds in this home from Whole House Audio to Radiant Heated Floors (Hydronic). Simply The Best. But it's not just the interior that's filled with upscale details. The fully-fenced professionally landscaped yard is gorgeous and big enough for family activities and extended family barbeques. The home's exterior is Stone and Brick. A Real Pleasure to Own. This Home Was Designed and Built The Way In Which You Would Have Done With Impeccable Attention Through The Entire Process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 De Cook Avenue have any available units?
2037 De Cook Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2037 De Cook Avenue have?
Some of 2037 De Cook Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 De Cook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2037 De Cook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 De Cook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2037 De Cook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park Ridge.
Does 2037 De Cook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2037 De Cook Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2037 De Cook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 De Cook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 De Cook Avenue have a pool?
No, 2037 De Cook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2037 De Cook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2037 De Cook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 De Cook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 De Cook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 De Cook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2037 De Cook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
