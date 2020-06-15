2037 De Cook Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets. Lower level is a Family's Dream: just great space. The Lower Level has a Wine Cellar which holds 820 Bottles, climate controlled space, complete with a Humidor. There is a wet bar, a full bathroom and workout room. The Utility Room is smartly designed and finished off. Smart technology abounds in this home from Whole House Audio to Radiant Heated Floors (Hydronic). Simply The Best. But it's not just the interior that's filled with upscale details. The fully-fenced professionally landscaped yard is gorgeous and big enough for family activities and extended family barbeques. The home's exterior is Stone and Brick. A Real Pleasure to Own. This Home Was Designed and Built The Way In Which You Would Have Done With Impeccable Attention Through The Entire Process.