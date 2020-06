14 Meacham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH TOWN HOME HAS A FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT W/9 FT CEILINGS, 12 X 12 PRIVATE OUT DOOR PATIO AND A ATTACHED 2 1/2 CAR GARAGE* MAIN LEVEL FEATURES INCLUDE STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT, 9 FOOT CEILINGS, HUGE LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM, GIGANTIC EAT IN KITCHEN WITH 42 INCH CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTER ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR & PANTRY CLOSET, MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY ROOM AND 1/2 BATH* HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE HAS A FULL PRIVATE BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, CORIAN COUNTERS, EXTRA BIG STEP IN CERAMIC TILED SHOWER, A ATTACHED OFFICE/NURSERY OR SITTING ROOM PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET*MAIN SOUTH HS AND FIELDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL* THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME, NO PETS ALLOWED, 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT, CREDIT CHECK & BACK ROUND CHECK REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT WITH A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 650, NO EXCEPTIONS! TENANTS MUST BE WILLING TO SHOW THE PROPERTY AS IT IS AND WILL REMAIN FOR SALE.