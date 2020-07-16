169 East Palatine Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd. Kitchen has newer back-splash,ceramic tile & pantry! Hardwood floors throughout! Updated bath! Freshly neutral painted throughout ! Sliding glass door leads to great outside space to cook. Plenty of storage! Laundry! Walking distance just about everything - Super close to downtown Palatine, shopping, Food Store, check out the large garage ,restaurants, train, schools & parks! Beautiful wooded quiet area . NO PETS OR SMOKING - CREDIT SCORE OF 665 + . READY NOW. VACANT EASY TO SHOW.