Palatine, IL
169 East Palatine Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

169 East Palatine Road

169 East Palatine Road · (847) 274-2808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

169 East Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60067

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit F · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd. Kitchen has newer back-splash,ceramic tile & pantry! Hardwood floors throughout! Updated bath! Freshly neutral painted throughout ! Sliding glass door leads to great outside space to cook. Plenty of storage! Laundry! Walking distance just about everything - Super close to downtown Palatine, shopping, Food Store, check out the large garage ,restaurants, train, schools & parks! Beautiful wooded quiet area . NO PETS OR SMOKING - CREDIT SCORE OF 665 + . READY NOW. VACANT EASY TO SHOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 East Palatine Road have any available units?
169 East Palatine Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palatine, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palatine Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 East Palatine Road have?
Some of 169 East Palatine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 East Palatine Road currently offering any rent specials?
169 East Palatine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 East Palatine Road pet-friendly?
No, 169 East Palatine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palatine.
Does 169 East Palatine Road offer parking?
Yes, 169 East Palatine Road offers parking.
Does 169 East Palatine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 169 East Palatine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 East Palatine Road have a pool?
No, 169 East Palatine Road does not have a pool.
Does 169 East Palatine Road have accessible units?
No, 169 East Palatine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 169 East Palatine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 East Palatine Road has units with dishwashers.
