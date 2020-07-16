169 East Palatine Road

Amenities
Great location condo with privacy and a top level unit (no one walking or living above you!) Unit is located in cul-de-sac off of Oak Street & Palatine Rd. Kitchen has newer back-splash,ceramic tile & pantry! Hardwood floors throughout! Updated bath! Freshly neutral painted throughout ! Sliding glass door leads to great outside space to cook. Plenty of storage! Laundry! Walking distance just about everything - Super close to downtown Palatine, shopping, Food Store, check out the large garage ,restaurants, train, schools & parks! Beautiful wooded quiet area . NO PETS OR SMOKING - CREDIT SCORE OF 665 + . READY NOW. VACANT EASY TO SHOW.