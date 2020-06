Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 story townhome with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and balcony on the 1st floor, with cozy wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom are on the 2nd floor. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Great complex with indoor and outdoor pools, exercise facility, tennis court. Excellent location close to 53, shopping, restaurants and more. Available from July 1st. Association approval is required.