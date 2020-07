606 Mansfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT FOR THIS LOVELY AND ELEGANT HOME. 4 BEDROOM + FIRST FLOOR DEN/5TH BEDROOM, SUN ROOM, OVER 3450 SQ FT, 3.1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE. TWO STORY FOYER AND LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, A GOURMET KITCHEN w/ISLAND, HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, WALKIN CLOSET AND LUXURY MASTER BATH WITH SEPERATE SHOWER AND WHIRLPOOL TUB. TWO BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM, Elementary school in the subdivision. OVER 100+ SHOPPING STORES WITHIN MINUTES, NO PET, NO SMOKING! CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK! Need Total Income 3 times of the rent ($95,000 or higher). Need Good Credit. Clean background. No Eviction record.