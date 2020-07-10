/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
119 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with washer-dryer
45 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
661 Lincoln Station Drive
661 Lincoln Station Drive, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1330 sqft
This 2 Bedroom End Unit home comes complete with a LOFT, 2 & 1/2 Baths, Full 2 CAR Garage and FULLY Equipped Kitchen. No more going outside to do laundry. The FULL Size Washer & Dryer are upstairs next to the bedrooms (where they belong).
Results within 1 mile of Oswego
9 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1819 Indian Hill Lane
1819 Indian Hill, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Indian Hill Lane in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2473 FROST Drive
2473 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2473 FROST Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Oswego
17 Units Available
Fox Valley
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
21 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.
43 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
40 Units Available
Eola Yards
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
29 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
12 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
15 Units Available
Far East
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
3 Units Available
Ashwood Park
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
1 Unit Available
Wood Lake
2539 Eldorado Lane
2539 Eldorado Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1624 sqft
Largest Drake Model boasts 1624 Sq Ft, 3 Bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 Baths duplex in desirable Woodlake subdivision. Cozy Family Room open to Kitchen, large Living/Dining Room, 9' ceilings on 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
2211 WATERLEAF Court
2211 Waterleaf Court, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
DESIRABLE - 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT - PRIVATE ENTRANCE - WINDRIDGE SUBDIVISION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DRIVEWAY. FIRST FLOOR UNIT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES WALK-IN CLOSET & PRIVATE BATH. RELAXING PRIVATE BALCONY.
Contact for Availability
Fox Valley
177 gregory st 17
177 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint and airy retreat - Property Id: 298014 Open floor ok. With family room dining room. Main bedroom is 15x12 the other is 10x11. All utilities except for electric are included. Close to all major highways. Comes fully furnished with.
