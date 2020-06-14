156 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with garage
1 of 26
1 of 13
1 of 52
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 28
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 6
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 45
1 of 13
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 19
1 of 9
“Leave me a bible by the side of the road, we’re gonna need us a message by the time we get to Oswego.” (– Ryan Montbleau,"Grain of Sand")
While the tire smoke has faded and the engines have gone silent at the old drag strip, the Big O still has plenty more to offer for folks interested in renting an apartment in the Chicago area, but who want to stay out of the city itself. It’s not the most convenient city to live in, especially for commuters, but offers plenty of open space for the young and old alike, and enough activities to keep you busy throughout the year. See more
Oswego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.