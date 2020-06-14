Apartment List
156 Apartments for rent in Oswego, IL with garage

Oswego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.

1 of 52

1 Unit Available
717 VERSAILLES Parkway
717 Versailes Parkway, Oswego, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3550 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY BRICK FRONT HOUSE IN A BEST LOCATION OF THE SUBDIVISION WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT AND OVER LOOK WIDE GREEN GRASS OPEN POND VIEW AND TRAIL, FRESH PAINTED OVER 3500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE, FIRST FLOOR 9' CEILING, LIVING AND DINING ROOM,

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
247 Springbrook Trail South
247 Springbrook Trail South, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1672 sqft
Awesome ending unit 2 Story Townhouse w/ Oversize 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.1 bathroom, Master bedroom with double closet, New laminate floor throughout whole 1st floor and New dishwasher installed June 2020.

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
821 Preston Lane
821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3600 sqft
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
325 Ogden Falls Boulevard
325 Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2nd Floor Ranch In Sought After Ogden Falls Neighborhood ** 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Large Eat In Kitchen, 1 Updated Bathroom, And 1 Car Attached Garage ** Enjoy Some Quiet Time On Your Private Balcony ** All Of The Comforts Of A Ranch ~ One
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
2497 Frost Drive
2497 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2497 Frost Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
2450 FROST Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
2469 Dickens Drive
2469 Dickens Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2469 Dickens Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

1 Unit Available
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.
29 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
32 Units Available
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
942 sqft
Offering spacious floor plans, exceptional amenities and contemporary design features, TGM Springbrook is an upscale community with a prime location - where Aurora meets Naperville.
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Contact for Availability
GLENMUIR OF NAPERVILLE
2604 Rockport Ln, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
A 10-minute drive from Naperville Walkway, these spacious homes feature gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and 9-foot ceilings. Residents have access to a business center, a 24-hour fitness studio and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.
5 Units Available
Ashwood Place Apartments
4209 Pond Willow Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1370 sqft
A charming place to live with high-end finishes and modern amenities. On-site bike path, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and green space. Apartments offer carpeting and modern appliances. Next to a park area.

1 Unit Available
1084 North Highland Avenue
1084 North Highland Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
THIS HALF DUPLEX HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE**LARGE FENCED YARD** WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED**2 PETS ALLOWED**No pit bulls or rottwiellers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
City Guide for Oswego, IL

“Leave me a bible by the side of the road, we’re gonna need us a message by the time we get to Oswego.” (– Ryan Montbleau,"Grain of Sand")

While the tire smoke has faded and the engines have gone silent at the old drag strip, the Big O still has plenty more to offer for folks interested in renting an apartment in the Chicago area, but who want to stay out of the city itself. It’s not the most convenient city to live in, especially for commuters, but offers plenty of open space for the young and old alike, and enough activities to keep you busy throughout the year. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Oswego, IL

Oswego apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

