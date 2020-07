Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Watch our property video - https://youtu.be/MthwXbw766I - Welcome to Vantage Oak Park, a newly built high-rise community of urban apartments offering top-tier amenities and a wonderful location. Within each of our studio, one, and two-bedroom homes, you'll find high-end finishes, chef-inspired kitchens, in-home laundry, and captivating views of the Chicago skyline. Our pet-friendly and smoke-free community is home to enjoyable amenities including a rooftop terrace, 24-hour fitness center, clubroom, and pet washing station. Additional conveniences include indoor garage parking, LuxerOne package room, on-demand housekeeping with The Minte and bike storage. The location of our luxury apartments in Oak Park, IL is unrivaled, with an excellent walk score of 95 and close proximity to the area's best shopping, dining, entertainment, and outdoor spaces such as Downtown Chicago, Downtown Oak Park, West Loop Neighborhood and Medical District. Plus, with several nearby transportation options ...