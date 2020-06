Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Beautiful Oak Park 1 Bed for RENT!! The unit and building is very well maintained. (Very Clean) The unit is located in the Historic District of Oak Park. The unit is 1 blk away for the train, post office, and downtown Oak Park. The unit includes the HEAT you will just have to pay electric. Text or Call or Email Scott 773-708-7374

No Pets Allowed



