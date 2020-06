Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, PRICE, CONDITION.. This is truly a spotless 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom Home in the Cloisters of Oak Lawn... Updated kitchen, Bath, Newer carpeting, Fresh Paint, Gas Cooking, Central Air and Balcony. 1st Floor Laundry Room and Storage. Adjacent to Wolfe Wildlife Refuge, Walking Trail and Park! Around the Corner from Mariano's, Starbucks.. Off Street Parking. Need Credit Scores of 600+ and income verification with all applications.