All apartments in Northbrook
Find more places like 1345 Ridgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northbrook, IL
/
1345 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:46 AM

1345 Ridgewood Drive

1345 Ridgewood Drive · (847) 601-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Northbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1345 Ridgewood Drive, Northbrook, IL 60062
Northbrook Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and eating area that opens to the family room. Perfect for entertaining, this home features a butler's pantry with big storage closet, which leads to the dining room. Living room is converted to a library/office with custom built-ins for working at home. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on the second floor plus a large laundry room, 2 linen closets and a big finished bonus room for whatever your family needs. The Master Bath features a walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and double vanity. Full finished basement gives you a 40 foot recreation room, a 5th bedroom with a full bathroom and a large unfinished storage area. 2-car garage with epoxy floor, shelving and wall storage leading to convenient mud room/service entry area off the kitchen. Professionally landscaped, this property is a haven for your busy lifestyle. Conveniently located in a serene and scenic neighborhood yet close to shopping, transportation, highways and forest preserve. Award winning school districts 28 and 225 (Glenbrook North High School).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1345 Ridgewood Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 1345 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Ridgewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Ridgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northbrook.
Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Ridgewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Ridgewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1345 Ridgewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1345 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Ridgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1345 Ridgewood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd
Northbrook, IL 60062
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr
Northbrook, IL 60062

Similar Pages

Northbrook 1 BedroomsNorthbrook 2 Bedrooms
Northbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorthbrook Pet Friendly Places
Northbrook Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, IL
Westmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity