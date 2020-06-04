1345 Ridgewood Drive

Amenities

When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry, island and eating area that opens to the family room. Perfect for entertaining, this home features a butler's pantry with big storage closet, which leads to the dining room. Living room is converted to a library/office with custom built-ins for working at home. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on the second floor plus a large laundry room, 2 linen closets and a big finished bonus room for whatever your family needs. The Master Bath features a walk-in shower, whirlpool tub and double vanity. Full finished basement gives you a 40 foot recreation room, a 5th bedroom with a full bathroom and a large unfinished storage area. 2-car garage with epoxy floor, shelving and wall storage leading to convenient mud room/service entry area off the kitchen. Professionally landscaped, this property is a haven for your busy lifestyle. Conveniently located in a serene and scenic neighborhood yet close to shopping, transportation, highways and forest preserve. Award winning school districts 28 and 225 (Glenbrook North High School).