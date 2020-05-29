All apartments in Lisle
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:13 PM

4500 Blackhawk Lane

4500 Blackhawk Lane · (800) 276-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4500 Blackhawk Lane, Lisle, IL 60532
Beau Bien

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors. Step out your Wide Open Kitchen/Dining Area to Spacious Concrete Patio and Beautiful Fenced in Backyard for your privacy! Nice neighbors, convenient to everything location! Carpeting just 1 yr old in all 3 Bedrooms including Spacious Master Bedroom with Private Full Bath! Closets in all bedrooms and hallways, large pantry closet in kitchen, plenty of storage. Newer Wood Laminate Flooring in Foyer, Living Room and Dining Room! Kitchen w/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, and newer Refrigerator. Huge Full and Dry Basement with Washer and Dryer included. Large storage space. Professionally Landscape Maintenance and Lawn Mowing at no extra charge on weekly basis included to ease the tenants! The house is super clean including the 2 car garage. Public Transportation Bus Pick Up and Drop off at end of the street! (Sorry - No pets, NO smoking, NO vaping) Great Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have any available units?
4500 Blackhawk Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have?
Some of 4500 Blackhawk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Blackhawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Blackhawk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Blackhawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Blackhawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lisle.
Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Blackhawk Lane does offer parking.
Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 Blackhawk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have a pool?
No, 4500 Blackhawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 4500 Blackhawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Blackhawk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 Blackhawk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 Blackhawk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
