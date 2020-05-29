4500 Blackhawk Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large, open & bright RANCH ~ 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath with Great Open Floor Plan! Fresh tone and neutral colors. Step out your Wide Open Kitchen/Dining Area to Spacious Concrete Patio and Beautiful Fenced in Backyard for your privacy! Nice neighbors, convenient to everything location! Carpeting just 1 yr old in all 3 Bedrooms including Spacious Master Bedroom with Private Full Bath! Closets in all bedrooms and hallways, large pantry closet in kitchen, plenty of storage. Newer Wood Laminate Flooring in Foyer, Living Room and Dining Room! Kitchen w/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, and newer Refrigerator. Huge Full and Dry Basement with Washer and Dryer included. Large storage space. Professionally Landscape Maintenance and Lawn Mowing at no extra charge on weekly basis included to ease the tenants! The house is super clean including the 2 car garage. Public Transportation Bus Pick Up and Drop off at end of the street! (Sorry - No pets, NO smoking, NO vaping) Great Home Ready for Immediate Occupancy!