504 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Evergreen Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
Results within 1 mile of Evergreen Park

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Beverly
1517 W. 89th St. - Unit 3
1517 W 89th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
610 sqft
Spacious one bedroom apartment, formal dining room, view of downtown, Metra train 1 block away. Churches, shopping available, access to downtown. Rent includes heat and water. Laundry on premises 40 unit multi-family
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6238-44 S Western Ave
6238 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$660
280 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have granite counters and some carpeted floors, with tiled floors in bathrooms, kitchen and entryway. Heat is included in rent; building has controlled access.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartments with condo quality, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry, parking, and Section 8 accepted. Easy access to public transit, local schools, Chicago Midway International Airport.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$765
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1514 W 77th
1514 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-presented apartments near 77th and Laflin. Free heat, hardwood floors and quality kitchen appliances included in rental. Internet access and security cameras available for all residents.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,160
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800-06 S Morgan
7800 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, large living rooms and wood cabinetry. Located on a quiet street. Gated entry. Close to West Chatham Park. Easy access to I-94.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Within walking distance to Leland Giants Park. Two- and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as fireplaces, bathtubs, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Rent includes some utilities.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7653 S Bishop St Duplex
7653 South Bishop Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Beautiful Duplex - Property Id: 310854 Beautiful Huge rehabbed Duplex 4BD 2Bath 3-4 bed voucher $500 non refundable move in fee. Professionally managed Duplex , Original Hardwood floors a spacious living room ,generous size bedrooms.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R
7822 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961 Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
West Englewood
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F
6644 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488 Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8917 S Justine St 2A
8917 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
New beautiful location 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287144 New Beautiful rehabbed location 1bd 1Bath $825/Month $495/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Englewood
7016 S Sangamon St 1N
7016 South Sangamon Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Newly updated 2BR apartment - Property Id: 304688 2 bedroom apartment with modern appliances (dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove), hardwood floors, intercom system, spacious floor plan. Close to highway and transportation (buses).

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
5602 S Francisco Ave
5602 South Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED TWO BEDROOM UNIT - Property Id: 303403 Beautiful two bedroom unit with upgraded stainless steel appliances, huge bedrooms, and spacious closet space. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8148 S Marshfield Ave
8148 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
LUXURY LIFESTYLE 2 BEDROOM IN AUBURN GRESHAM - Property Id: 279362 BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
1639 W 80th St 3
1639 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
2Bedrm --- 3rd Floor Apt in Auburn Gresham w/Heat - Property Id: 174955 Newly updated 2BR apartment with FREE HEAT ($350.00 Move-in fee) Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with modern appliances, hardwood floor, spacious layout, and intercom system.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7721 S Emerald Ave 2
7721 South Emerald Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Brand New Gut Rehab Duplex w/ Washer/Dryer hookup! - Property Id: 260571 Amenities: •Washer/Dryer Hookup •Stainless Steel Appliances •Brand New Gut Rehab! •Brand New Hardwood Floors •Lots of Living Space •Spacious Closets Requirements: •No
City Guide for Evergreen Park, IL

Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Evergreen Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Evergreen Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

