68 Apartments for rent in Hazel Crest, IL with hardwood floors
Hazel Crest - that's a nice name for a city isn't it? It got that name in 1900 due to all the hazelnut bushes that grew on a crest to the south of the town at that time. It was 12 years later that the city was incorporated, and since then, many of the original families who lived there still have descendants in the area.
Nowadays, the city has a little over 14,000 inhabitants and about 5,000 homes split among them. It's found in Cook County, Illinois, only about 25 miles south of Chicago, with the towns of Markham, Harvey, East Hazel Crest, Homewood and Flossmoor surrounding it. This gives the local people plenty of opportunity to find work in the city itself and its more populous surrounding regions, with a lot of the people commuting to Chicago where they work in higher-earning jobs. For 25 consecutive years, Hazel Crest has been named a Tree City USA, proof that the people there are forward thinking and passionate about the preservation of forests in the region, as well as their continued maintenance and growth. It is, in fact, the only city in the Chicago Southland that has been given this award for such a length of time.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Crest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.