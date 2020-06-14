Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Hazel Crest, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Crest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Crest

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17831 Harvard Lane
17831 Harvard Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Crest
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
16845 Ingleside Avenue
16845 Ingleside Avenue, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1826 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful split level on quiet block - Property Id: 83869 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home with updated kitchen and bath. Located on quit block with nice fenced in yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
22443 Franklin Drive
22443 Franklin Drive, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1410 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed/ 2 Bath updated kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances, front load W/D, hardwood floors, family room, wrap around patio. Quiet, friendly neighborhood. Must see! No pets. No Section 8.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Harvey
1 Unit Available
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
City Guide for Hazel Crest, IL

Hazel Crest - that's a nice name for a city isn't it? It got that name in 1900 due to all the hazelnut bushes that grew on a crest to the south of the town at that time. It was 12 years later that the city was incorporated, and since then, many of the original families who lived there still have descendants in the area.

Nowadays, the city has a little over 14,000 inhabitants and about 5,000 homes split among them. It's found in Cook County, Illinois, only about 25 miles south of Chicago, with the towns of Markham, Harvey, East Hazel Crest, Homewood and Flossmoor surrounding it. This gives the local people plenty of opportunity to find work in the city itself and its more populous surrounding regions, with a lot of the people commuting to Chicago where they work in higher-earning jobs. For 25 consecutive years, Hazel Crest has been named a Tree City USA, proof that the people there are forward thinking and passionate about the preservation of forests in the region, as well as their continued maintenance and growth. It is, in fact, the only city in the Chicago Southland that has been given this award for such a length of time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hazel Crest? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hazel Crest, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hazel Crest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

