67 Apartments for rent in Homewood, IL with hardwood floors
Homewood resides right on the edge of a prehistoric lake, Lake Chicago, which was formed by glaciers on retreat and is older than Lake Michigan. Limestone, good for crops and grazing, abounds in the soil.
Come home to Homewood, IL if you're looking for rental housing, rental homes, or a condo for rent. Metra Commuter Rail system are available in this city of just over 19,000 residents as well. Trains brought the first real influx of residents to town. In 1853, the Illinois Central Railroad drew golfers from Chicago, just 24 miles away. Country clubs drew folks to such locations as Homewood Country Club, Idlewild and Dixmoor. Families drawn by the convenience to the city and the more serene setting built residences for year-round living, as well as summer homes. The 1929 stock market crash shook things up, but over the years, Homewood has continued to grow as a place people call home. Amtrak still serves the community, drawing commuters to the big city and travelers to destinations far and wide.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Homewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.