Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM

67 Apartments for rent in Homewood, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Homewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Lumen Dorchester Townhomes
1450 East 154th Place, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Dolton, Illinois, the Dorchester Townhomes community features parking and pre-wired phone and cable. Apartments may include hardwood floors, a dining room, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Park Forest
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
14015 S Tracy Ave
14015 S Tracy Ave, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
757 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Relax or grill out in the shared lawn area. Close to Kickapoo Woods if you need a nature excursion. Easy access to I-57.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 139th St 2f
2224 West 139th Street, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom apartment $925 - Property Id: 312805 This is a nice 2 bedroom. No smoking and no pets. It has One bathroom. Unit has plenty of closet space. Has a coat closet buy the front door.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4202 Lindenwood Drive - 1A
4202 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 1 BED 1 BATH IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MATTESON! THIS UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED! HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
333 West 16th Place
333 West 16th Place, Chicago Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Fantastic 4 BR/2BA home for Rent. Well maintained. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, full finished basement. Kitchen with walk-in pantry. Full fenced backyard. 2 car Garage on Alley.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
250 East Maple Drive
250 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
CHARMING SPLIT LEVEL 4 BD/2BA HOME IN GLENWOOD. THIS BEAUTIFULLY WELL MAINTAINED HOME HAS 2 LEVELS OF LIVING SPACE.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
13730 S Leyden Ave
13730 South Leyden Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious 2nd flr Newly Update 3bed/1bath apartment with Separate Living room and Dining Room with hardwood flooring. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher stainless appliances included. Quiet Area Close to Riverdale, Dolton, and Metra.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Harvey
15406 Broadway Ave 22
15406 Broadway Ave, Harvey, IL
Studio
$750
$750 / Studio Unit - 15406 Broadway Ave - Property Id: 213591 Studio located in Harvey. Cozy studio with hardwood floors; newly rehabbed Heat is included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3011 140th Place
3011 140th Place, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Hardwood floors throughout. Combined living and dining room. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms. Central air. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. $1,450 monthly rent. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Bring your own appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Olympia Fields
20623 Hellenic Drive
20623 Hellenic Drive, Olympia Fields, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Make this your next rental home! Beautiful brick ranch on such a shady tree lot in Olympia Fields. Spacious rooms throughout the house. Beautiful hardwood floors and cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
City Guide for Homewood, IL

Homewood resides right on the edge of a prehistoric lake, Lake Chicago, which was formed by glaciers on retreat and is older than Lake Michigan. Limestone, good for crops and grazing, abounds in the soil.

Come home to Homewood, IL if you're looking for rental housing, rental homes, or a condo for rent. Metra Commuter Rail system are available in this city of just over 19,000 residents as well. Trains brought the first real influx of residents to town. In 1853, the Illinois Central Railroad drew golfers from Chicago, just 24 miles away. Country clubs drew folks to such locations as Homewood Country Club, Idlewild and Dixmoor. Families drawn by the convenience to the city and the more serene setting built residences for year-round living, as well as summer homes. The 1929 stock market crash shook things up, but over the years, Homewood has continued to grow as a place people call home. Amtrak still serves the community, drawing commuters to the big city and travelers to destinations far and wide.

Having trouble with Craigslist Homewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Homewood, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Homewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

