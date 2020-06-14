Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 PM

373 Apartments for rent in Oak Lawn, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Lawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9156 Sproat Avenue
9156 Sproat Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1474 sqft
Gigantic full basement is partially finished! Spacious Brick Ranch with light and bright lookout windows & finished lower level rooms has plenty of space! Stone entry leads into foyer & STUNNING refinished hardwood floors, many updates throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Oak Lawn
1 Unit Available
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1273 sqft
Beautiful and secure building in the heart of downtown Oak Lawn. 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury condo features hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms, eat in kitchen with maple cabinets, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in-unit laundry.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Lawn

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit Back Available 07/01/20 Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Lawn
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
575 sqft
Units in this four-story building have access to the very walkable neighborhood of Gresham, Chicago. On-site laundry is available, and individual units feature hardwood floors and a bathtub. Pets are welcome. Near Cook Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6236 S Artesian
6236 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units that feature hardwood flooring and quality appliances. A short walk to 323-acre Marquette Park, which includes two gyms, basketball and tennis courts, community gardens, a golf course, and a beautiful lagoon.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
2 Units Available
6356-58 S Francisco
6356 S Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, and Internet access is included. Available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Located in a very walkable neighborhood, close to Marquette Elementary School.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$915
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments in 14-unit building. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities. Heat included. Located near schools and parks.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6230 S Artesian Ave
6230 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
775 sqft
Expansive studio and 1-bedroom apartments feature quality appliances and eat-in kitchens. Parking is available. Close to bus lines 49 and 63. Within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
750 sqft
Beautiful hardwood floors and large windows in these renovated two-bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area. Minutes to Dan Ryan Woods and I-94, short commute to Chicago State University or University of Chicago.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6401 S Maplewood Ave
6401 S Maplewood Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$910
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near public transit bus lines 358 and 350, this property features one- and two-bedroom units with hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Some paid utilities. On-site laundry available, as is parking.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7915 South Hermitage Apartments
7915 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
685 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Dawes Park, Dan Ryan Woods and Marquette Park. Short hop over to I-94, I-90 or I-57. Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Nice appliances and hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
1639 W 80th St 3
1639 W 80th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Unit 3 Available 06/15/20 2Bedrm --- 3rd Floor Apt in Auburn Gresham w/Heat - Property Id: 174955 Newly updated 2BR apartment with FREE HEAT ($350.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Auburn Gresham
1 Unit Available
8304 S Justine St 3
8304 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
$1100 / 2BR 1 BA - 8304 S. Justine - Property Id: 278727 2br/ 1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ashburn
1 Unit Available
1537 W 83rd St 1st Fl
1537 W 83rd St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$790
$790 / 1br 1 ba / 1527 W. 83rd street - Property Id: 273602 1br /1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9005 S Loomis St #2
9005 S Loomis St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - Property Id: 293936 Bright and Spacious two bedroom apartment near Brained Park, just a few minutes from Evergreen Plaza shopping center. This unit is clean and ready to move in.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chicago Lawn
1 Unit Available
6329 S California Ave
6329 South California Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 294432 SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATHROOM IN SOUTH SHORE. ENJOY THE HARDWOOD FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM AND ON SITE PARKING.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Beverly
1 Unit Available
1639 W 78th St 3E
1639 W 78th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Newly renovated Apartment Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 167722 Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments starting at $1,050/month. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants.
City Guide for Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn, Illinois may be small but it's classification as a level 1 trauma center that treats more trauma patients than anywhere else in Illinois is impressive. Not only that, it is also one of the most sought-after work and residential areas in the state; talk about popular!

Located in north Illinois' Cook County, this village borders Palos and Hickory Hills in the west and Evergreen Park in the east. The area is no larger than 8.6 square miles with more than 56,000 people calling it home. This upscale locale is quite a hit with young people trying to chase the urban lifestyle. So if you feel young, pack up your belongings and book a ticket to this village.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Lawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Oak Lawn, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Oak Lawn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

