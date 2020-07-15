Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

160 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL with garages

Evergreen Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9647 South Sacramento Avenue
9647 South Sacramento Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1126 sqft
Southeast Evergreen Park rental - 3 bedroom, 1 bath Raised Ranch with finished basement. Home is updated and clean with refinished hardwood floors and granite countertops in kitchen and bath. Family room in full finished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6410 S Whipple St
6410 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3300 sqft
3 flat apt center unit, gas hvac , elec hot water , tenant pays all utilities, seperate metered gas and electric, split water/sewer per unit based on occupancy and pay own garbageif you meet minsteadyvstamdarsa and pay the 400 fee one months

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6551 South Fairfield Avenue
6551 South Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom apartment, with lots of natural light. The unit offers a great combination of vintage and modern features you can enjoy from the moment you walk into its all hardwood floor layout, which were just refinished.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8504 Massasoit Avenue
8504 Massasoit Avenue, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Beautiful brand new rehab home. You will be the 1st family to rent this gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath with all appliances and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. All new appliances. This won't last long.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Englewood
7235 S. Marshfield Ave
7235 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath single family home with a fenced in yard and 1 car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8531 South Loomis Boulevard
8531 South Loomis Boulevard, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1423 sqft
Recently updated large brick bungalow for rent!! This 4BR/2.1BA all brick single family home features a large living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement w/bath, and detached 2-car garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9045 S. Laflin St., Apt. 4
9045 South Laflin Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW !!!!!!! FREE HEAT, Cooking Gas & ELECTRIC ...... Brand NEW Appliances Included ... Looking for a way out from paying high heating bills look no further.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Last updated March 5 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
10241 Central Avenue
10241 South Central Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Corner end-unit condo. Updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops. Large living room and dining room with lots of light and light wood laminate floors. Master bedroom with two closets and 1/2 bath. Unit has been freshly painted.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6451 South WHIPPLE Street
6451 South Whipple Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1117 sqft
CHICAGO BUNGALOW WITH 2 BEDROOMS, 1 BATHROOM, UNFINISHED BASEMENT, AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. ATTIC CAN BE USED AS STORAGE ROOM. Lease Application: $45 fee per adult for credit/eviction report.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10238 South Eberhart Avenue
10238 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Prime location! This spacious freshly renovated unit has all the bells and whistles! Refinished hardwood floors, detailed trim baseboards, crown molding, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter top,
Results within 10 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
$
26 Units Available
Near South Side
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,790
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,994
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
21 Units Available
The Loop
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,918
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
City Guide for Evergreen Park, IL

Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Evergreen Park, IL

Evergreen Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

