Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM

169 Apartments for rent in Alsip, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alsip renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

Last updated February 20 at 05:19 AM
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
500 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Verified

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
14015 S Tracy Ave
14015 S Tracy Ave, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
757 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Relax or grill out in the shared lawn area. Close to Kickapoo Woods if you need a nature excursion. Easy access to I-57.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
11904 Gregory St
11904 Gregory Street, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
Nice, bright and spacious! This first floor unit has what you've been looking for! Nice kitchen space with appliances. Beautiful ceramic tiles in the kitchen and hardwood floors in the entire unit. Heat included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4177170)

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1029 West 103rd Place
1029 West 103rd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
COME SEE THIS MARVELOUS 3 BEDROOM (PLUS DEN) 1 BATHROOM BUNGALOW STYLE HOME IN WASHINGTON HEIGHTS. YOU'LL LOVE THE ORIGINAL GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VINTAGE YET UPDATED BATHROOM. THIS HOUSE HAS A FULL BASEMENT AND BEAUTIFUL YARD.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 139th St 2f
2224 West 139th Street, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom apartment $925 - Property Id: 312805 This is a nice 2 bedroom. No smoking and no pets. It has One bathroom. Unit has plenty of closet space. Has a coat closet buy the front door.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
1142 West 77th St.
1142 W 77th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9124 South Justine
9124 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
IMMACULATE GUT REHABBED 4BD/2BA UNIT IN BRAINERD NEIGHBORHOOD. LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEVERLY AREA THIS MASSIVE APARTMENT BOASTS A MASSIVE LIVING ROOM WITH A FAUX FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH CONNECTING FULL BATHROOM.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Morgan Park
2006 W Edmaire St
2006 West Edmaire Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and a flex room. Utilities included: water. Date Available: May 20, 2020. $1,250/month rent.

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8915 S Justine
8915 South Justine Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$780
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.
City Guide for Alsip, IL

If there's a Blues heaven it can't be far from Alsip, Illinois. The small suburb of Chicago is the location that famous acts such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon and Dinah Washington have made their final resting place.

Lying just north of the Cal-Sag canal, Alsip is actually defined by the bodies of water that surround it. For boaters, the waterway is an excellent access point to Lake Michigan in the summer time. Lake Michigan itself is where locals and scores of visitors each year celebrate the welcome change in weather during the spring and summer months. Just 30 minutes south of Chicago, this is the borderland between one of the countries oldest, most storied cities and the green rolling hills of the American Midwest.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alsip? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Alsip, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alsip renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

