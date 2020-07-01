/
3 bedroom apartments
424 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
Evergreen Park
8838 S Talman Avenue
8838 Talman Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Close to Little Company of Mary Hospital. New windows, floors, HVAC, cabinets, countertops, appliances, toilet, vanity, paint. Updated lighting, new water heater.
Evergreen Park
9246 South Saint Louis Avenue
9246 Saint Louis Avenue, Evergreen Park, IL
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Results within 1 mile of Evergreen Park
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified
Auburn Gresham
7949 S Paulina
7949 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL
Newly renovated apartments close to Cook Elementary School. Enjoy pre-wired phone and cable, parking and an extensive range of cooking appliances. Only a short walk away from the Beverly Country Club.
Verified
Auburn Gresham
7755 S Sangamon St
7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
925 sqft
Within walking distance to Leland Giants Park. Two- and 3-bedroom apartments with amenities such as fireplaces, bathtubs, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Rent includes some utilities.
Auburn Gresham
7653 S Bishop St Duplex
7653 South Bishop Street, Chicago, IL
Beautiful Duplex - Property Id: 310854 Beautiful Huge rehabbed Duplex 4BD 2Bath 3-4 bed voucher $500 non refundable move in fee. Professionally managed Duplex , Original Hardwood floors a spacious living room ,generous size bedrooms.
Auburn Gresham
7708 S Lowe Ave
7708 South Lowe Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
will accept a 2bed voucher - Property Id: 203412 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203412 Property Id 203412 (RLNE5878061)
Auburn Gresham
1360 W 78th St
1360 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL
3 bed voucher - Property Id: 121861 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121861 Property Id 121861 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5878059)
Greater Grand Crossing
7548 S Harvard Ave
7548 South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Will accept a 2 bed voucher - Property Id: 305159 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305159 Property Id 305159 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5878062)
Roseland
10118 S, Perry Ave
10118 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Single Family House - newly renovated 3br, 1 bath, big kitchen, lots of storage, full basement. section 8 tenant welcome. (RLNE5873188)
Auburn Gresham
7721 S Emerald Ave 2
7721 South Emerald Avenue, Chicago, IL
Brand New Gut Rehab Duplex w/ Washer/Dryer hookup! - Property Id: 260571 Amenities: •Washer/Dryer Hookup •Stainless Steel Appliances •Brand New Gut Rehab! •Brand New Hardwood Floors •Lots of Living Space •Spacious Closets Requirements: •No
Englewood
5752 S Peoria St 2
5752 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL
Elegant Englewood Beauty - CENTRAL AC! CHA! - Property Id: 299464 Newly renovated with stainless steel appliances, equipped with a security system, & central AC, this residence is conveniently located near restaurants, transportation, and the
Auburn Gresham
7638 S Carpenter St 1
7638 South Carpenter Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Newly Rehabbed 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 298703 -Spacious apartment -Stainless steel appliances -Modern bathroom & Kitchen -In unit washer & dryer APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS -560+ Credit score NO EXCEPTIONS -NO evictions NO
Auburn Gresham
8407 S Gilbert Ct
8407 South Gilbert Court, Chicago, IL
Spacious Family Home - Property Id: 228158 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228158 Property Id 228158 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5838214)
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)
Auburn Gresham
7928 S Hermitage Ave 2
7928 South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Spacious Top Floor Unit in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 69721 PAY FIRST MONTH RENT + $1100 Move in Fee SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! LARGE 1000+ Sq Ft 3 BED+1 Bath APARTMENT! RECENTLY REMODELED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND HARDWOOD FLOORS.
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
Roseland
10757 South Edbrooke
10757 South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
West Pullman
643 West 119th St. (LOWE)
643 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Englewood
6400 S PEORIA
6400 South Peoria Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Greater Grand Crossing
7007 S Stewart
7007 South Stewart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Terms: One year lease
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home
West Lawn
3657 West 59th Place
3657 West 59th Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1066 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
