376 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL with parking
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 9
1 of 7
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 4
1 of 7
Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!
Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.
Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evergreen Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.