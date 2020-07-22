Apartment List
376 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evergreen Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.

1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified

8 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$862
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8401 S Ada
8401 S Ada St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$935
725 sqft
Located right next to Foster Park, and near Cuffe Elementary School and Perspectives High School of Technology. Recently renovated apartments feature natural wood flooring and community parking.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments
7643 S Stewart Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$865
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently rehabbed apartments. Include some paid utilities, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Great access to public transportation. Located in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Ten minutes from downtown Chicago.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Roseland
410 E 107th St
410 East 107th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 11-unit building at 410 E 107th street in the beautiful Roseland's neighborhood! Pangea offers competitive rent specials, amazing resident benefits and gorgeous layouts.
Verified

1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Gage Park
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$910
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartments with condo quality, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry, parking, and Section 8 accepted. Easy access to public transit, local schools, Chicago Midway International Airport.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7701 S May Street
7701 S May St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Recently renovated apartments with carpeted living rooms and bedrooms. Community participates in the Section 8 program.
Verified

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7938 S Hermitage
7938 S Hermitage Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1256 sqft
In the South Englewood area of Gresham. The apartments are near an entrance to I-90/94, putting residents into downtown Chicago within minutes. Near public parks, green spaces, and public transportation.

1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 Unit Available
Englewood
6408 S Harvard Ave
6408 South Harvard Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vintage Luxury 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom - Property Id: 282239 Large move in ready 1BR apartment on quiet block *Large bedroom *Ceiling Fans *Hardwood Floors *Parking Available *Laundry in building *4 minutes west of the Dan Ryan Due to Covid-19 we are

1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 W 122nd St SFH
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLASSIC 2 BED IN WEST PULLMAN - Property Id: 318839 Classic unit with appliances: oven and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Parking in back.

1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5458 Franklin Avenue
5458 Franklin Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
7803 Central Avenue
7803 South Central Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1721 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
9440 South 51st Avenue
9440 51st Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9440 South 51st Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
8154 Natoma Avenue
8154 Natoma Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
Cozy fully rehabbed brick Cape Cod with a 2 Car detached Garage.

1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
6228 South Sacramento Avenue
6228 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom with large, separate living and dining rooms. Hardwood floors, kitchen with nice cabinet space, peninsula and granite countertops. Central air and appliances included. Concrete patio with gated yard.

1 Unit Available
12608 South Ada Street
12608 Ada Street, Calumet Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
882 sqft
Come see this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath rehabbed rental home in Calumet Park! Brand new Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, granite counter tops, central air, washer and dryer included, and Wood floors throughout house.

1 Unit Available
Roseland
10238 South Eberhart Avenue
10238 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Prime location! This spacious freshly renovated unit has all the bells and whistles! Refinished hardwood floors, detailed trim baseboards, crown molding, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter top,

1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.
City Guide for Evergreen Park, IL

Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Evergreen Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Evergreen Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

