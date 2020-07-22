Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

284 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends.

1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park

1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR

1 Unit Available
5510 84th Place
5510 84th Place, Burbank, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1020 sqft
GORGEOUS NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 1 BATH HOME. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING, WASHER & DRYER, LARGE DECK, BACKYARD, EXTENDED 2.5 CAR GARAGE. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

1 Unit Available
12608 South Ada Street
12608 Ada Street, Calumet Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
882 sqft
Come see this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath rehabbed rental home in Calumet Park! Brand new Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, granite counter tops, central air, washer and dryer included, and Wood floors throughout house.

1 Unit Available
Roseland
326 West 107th Pl.
326 West 107th Place, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 3 BED (PLUS 2 IN THE BASEMENT) 1.5 BA HOME IN WEST ROSELAND! THIS HOME BOASTS GLEAMING DARK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND A LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.

1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 10 miles of Evergreen Park
24 Units Available
The Loop
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,726
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
50 Units Available
Douglas
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$824
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
890 sqft
A beautiful view of Lake Michigan and easy access to 31st Street Beach come standard at this community. There's onsite management, a lounge and complimentary storage also provided. Apartments have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
$
28 Units Available
Near South Side
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,735
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
1093 sqft
Conveniently situated close to Lake Michigan, shopping, museums and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, parking, playground, dog park, clubhouse and community garden.
$
108 Units Available
Near South Side
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,600
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1134 sqft
A starting point, a resting place, a workspace, a home, a hangout, a nightspot, a day spa, a gateway, a destination, a gym, a landmark. The Paragon is this and more.
51 Units Available
West Englewood
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1782 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
30 Units Available
Hyde Park
City Hyde Park
5105 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,175
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1265 sqft
Downtown property offers private balconies, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Residents also enjoy an on-site pool, gym and doorman at this green community. Located near the shopping and dining options of South Lake Park Avenue.
$
19 Units Available
Near South Side
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1305 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
33 Units Available
Near South Side
1333 S Wabash Ave
1333 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,804
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1442 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
2064 sqft
Prime location in the South Loop neighborhood close to nightlife, restaurants, culture and shopping. Modern apartment homes with high ceilings, keyless entry and brushed chrome hardware. Business Center and outdoor deck.
$
23 Units Available
Near South Side
Coeval
51E 14th Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,595
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1054 sqft
At Coeval, you'll discover refined, crisp design and effortless apartments. We offer a well-appointed mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartments.
225 Units Available
Near South Side
Aspire Residences
2111 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,803
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,683
1319 sqft
We are a smart luxury building in the South Loop with a full suite of amenities, the best service and pride in the community. Our wide assortment of pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes are sure to fit your active lifestyle.
2 Units Available
Chatham
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$730
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
4 Units Available
Kenwood
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
7 Units Available
Kenwood
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
603 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
118 Units Available
Hyde Park
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$2,025
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1224 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable.
City Guide for Evergreen Park, IL

Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Evergreen Park, IL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

