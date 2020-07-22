284 Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL with washer-dryers
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 35
1 of 51
1 of 40
1 of 33
1 of 237
1 of 263
1 of 41
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 159
Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!
Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.
Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Evergreen Park can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.