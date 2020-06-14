377 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL with hardwood floors

Riverdale, IL: Home of the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture

Riverdale is a small village located in Cook County, Illinois, and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. More than 13,549 people have made their home in this village, probably because of the mix of small town charm with a metropolitan atmosphere. This whole area is divided into two congressional districts, with some parts in the 1st district and the rest in the Illinois 2nd congressional district. George Dolton is widely believed to be the first person to settle in these parts in 1835, and soon after, other families began to settle there. See more