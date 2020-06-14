377 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL with hardwood floors
Riverdale, IL: Home of the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture
Riverdale is a small village located in Cook County, Illinois, and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. More than 13,549 people have made their home in this village, probably because of the mix of small town charm with a metropolitan atmosphere. This whole area is divided into two congressional districts, with some parts in the 1st district and the rest in the Illinois 2nd congressional district. George Dolton is widely believed to be the first person to settle in these parts in 1835, and soon after, other families began to settle there. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.