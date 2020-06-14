Apartment List
/
IL
/
berwyn
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:46 PM

121 Apartments for rent in Berwyn, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berwyn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1957 Euclid Avenue
1957 Euclid Ave, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
680 sqft
One Bedroom/ One Bath / - Ready to move right in... Freshly painted, New Blinds, A/C wall unit... Hardwood floors- stainless steel appliances. Well kept "condo" building. Coin Operated Washer and Dryer in the building. Large private storage area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1821 Grove Avenue
1821 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Very large redone unit new kitchen, new baths , refinished wood floors, Newer windows new appearances in kitchen. Close to transportation. Tenant pays cooking gas and electric.

1 of 8

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1324 Maple Avenue
1324 Maple Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautiful condo with 3 spacious Bedrooms and 1.
Results within 1 mile of Berwyn

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
936 Marengo Ave 1
936 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Updated apartment near Harlem blue line - Property Id: 139934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139934 Property Id 139934 (RLNE5844757)

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
37 HarrisonSt.
37 Harrison St, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unusual 2 level w/ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET INCL - Property Id: 184672 2 level 2 bedroom unit with a giant 16 x 20 lower level with a spiral staircase down to it from the apartment above, in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
37 Harrison St
37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$925
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125 2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
910 Lyman Ave
910 South Lyman Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
Tired of paying bills? Pay for only rent of $950 and electricity. .

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
809 Lexington St, Unit 10
809 Lexington St, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
809 Lexington St, Unit 10 Available 07/01/20 Oak Park 1 Bedroom - Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances; Range/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Decorative Fireplace, Dining Room, Bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1034 sqft
IS THIS HEAVEN? Close. This Midcentury-Modern Ranch has been updated perfectly for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind, gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue
1010 South Ridgeland Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
836 sqft
Vacant and ready for a safe and clean home viewing experience! This two bedroom bungalow in Historic Oak Park has hardwood flooring and natural trimwork throughout. The spacious living room leads to the formal dining room with built-in buffet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
918 Thomas Avenue
918 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
High first floor, updated unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2 baths for rent in great neighborhood! Hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
941 Marengo Avenue
941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Available August 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Beloit Avenue
1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building.

1 of 7

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
631 South Maple Avenue
631 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
500 sqft
Live in Oak Park and walk to the Blue Line! Also very easy access to I-290. **THIS IS A RE-LET AVAILABLE NOW! The building requires a new lease and it can expire as soon as May 31st, 2020, or there can be a longer term lease. Unit is unfurnished.

1 of 11

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 5 miles of Berwyn
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
34 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
4114 W Washington Blvd
4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$745
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly updated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Cable included. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Close to Garfield Park, which includes the Garfield Park Conservatory. Easy access to I-290.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Berwyn, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Berwyn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Berwyn 1 BedroomsBerwyn 2 BedroomsBerwyn 3 BedroomsBerwyn Apartments with Balcony
Berwyn Apartments with GarageBerwyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBerwyn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBerwyn Apartments with Parking
Berwyn Apartments with Washer-DryerBerwyn Dog Friendly ApartmentsBerwyn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILCalumet City, IL
Deerfield, ILChicago Heights, ILRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College