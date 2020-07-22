Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

374 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both y... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
8742 South Duffy Avenue
8742 South Duffy Avenue, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
744 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with 1 car garage and patio. Kitchen with eating area and nice large living room. Washer/Dryer included. Fenced yard 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers. Close to school, park and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge Lawn Highlands
4336 West 103rd Street
4336 103rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2233 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Evergreen Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$862
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$910
708 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartments with condo quality, eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry, parking, and Section 8 accepted. Easy access to public transit, local schools, Chicago Midway International Airport.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
746 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pangea Real Estate's apartments on Ashland Avenue in Chicago offer charm and modern updates in lovely Calumet. Shopping and dining are in walking distance. With only six apartments, this building feels like a home.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
8936 S Ashland Ave 2 FL
8936 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Unit 2 FL Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom heat included - Property Id: 319796 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8936-s-ashland-ave-chicago-il-unit-2-fl/319796 Property Id 319796 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5972487)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
8205 S. Throop Street 2
8205 South Throop Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Heated Apartment - Property Id: 11088 Three bedrooms with enclosed porch suitable for extra bedroom, office or playroom; large picture windows overlooking tree lined street; fireplace; hardwood floors; decorated,

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Englewood
6644 S Marshfield Ave 1F
6644 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Beds 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 308488 Beautiful, condo style 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment in West Englewood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gage Park
2417 W 52nd St 1E
2417 W 52nd St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Unit 1E Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 24740 Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath 1,100 square feet , Hardwood flooring thoughout 10 Minutes from Downtown Loop & Midway Airport walking distance from

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7822 S Marshfield Ave 3R
7822 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 BD 1BA Apartment in Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 252961 Beautiful, huge 2-bd, 1-ba apartment located in Auburn Gresham. This unit, located on the 3rd floor, is ready for move in.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Chicago Lawn
7239 South Campbell Avenue
7239 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Chicago Lawn. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Small pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5458 Franklin Avenue
5458 Franklin Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1016 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
7803 Central Avenue
7803 South Central Avenue, Burbank, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1721 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Brilliant Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife,

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,270
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12016 S. Michigan
12016 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY, READY TO MOVE IN, NO DEPOSIT NEEDED - House has been freshly painted, and is move in ready. Hardwood floors on main level and wood laminate upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7624 South Marshfield Avenue
7624 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,569
1600 sqft
Spring Leasing Special! Enjoy $1,000 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by May 15th.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
City Guide for Evergreen Park, IL

Do you like Superman? Well you'll be happy to know that Metropolis is actually in Southern Illinois!

Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.

Having trouble with Craigslist Evergreen Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Evergreen Park, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

