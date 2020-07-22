374 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Evergreen Park, IL
Tiny is an appropriate word to describe Evergreen Park, Illinois, a small village that borders the outskirts of Chicago. This suburb is only four square miles total, a fact that evokes quite a literal picture of a small town. However, the history and benefits of living in Evergreen Park are actually rather large. Back in the 1890s, Evergreen Park was actually a part of Chicago. However, around that time numerous other Chicago suburbs were requesting subtraction from the Windy City and Evergreen Park followed suit, with 41 out of its 50 residents voting to do so. It was formally incorporated as a separate village in December of 1893. So if you are looking to relocate to the greater Chicago area, this tiny village should have a prominent spot on your radar.
Renting pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.
Some pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.
Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Evergreen Park. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.