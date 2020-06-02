970 South Saylor Avenue

Amenities

3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.5 Cars garage, Great Backyard.New furnace, sum pump and roof. Close to schools and parks. Must have excellent credit score - small pets OK (pet fee 200.00 p/pet non refundable) Long Term Only. Lawn care included. MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 750. COVID-19 MANDATORY GLOVES AND MASK ON ALL SHOWINGS - PROSPECT CLIENT MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY R.AGENT