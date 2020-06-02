All apartments in Elmhurst
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:44 PM

970 South Saylor Avenue

970 Saylor Avenue · (630) 522-2041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.5 Cars garage, Great Backyard.New furnace, sum pump and roof. Close to schools and parks. Must have excellent credit score - small pets OK (pet fee 200.00 p/pet non refundable) Long Term Only. Lawn care included. MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE ABOVE 750. COVID-19 MANDATORY GLOVES AND MASK ON ALL SHOWINGS - PROSPECT CLIENT MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY R.AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 South Saylor Avenue have any available units?
970 South Saylor Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 970 South Saylor Avenue have?
Some of 970 South Saylor Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 South Saylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
970 South Saylor Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 South Saylor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 South Saylor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 970 South Saylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 970 South Saylor Avenue does offer parking.
Does 970 South Saylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 South Saylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 South Saylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 970 South Saylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 970 South Saylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 970 South Saylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 970 South Saylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 South Saylor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 970 South Saylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 970 South Saylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
