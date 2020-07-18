221 S Linden

Amenities

3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. Just completed refinishing wood floors and painting and touching up most of house. 3 bedroom home plus full basement with bedroom and bath. Central Air and Forced Air heat throughout home. Tenants pay for all utilities. All 3 bedrooms on first floor, all hardwood floors. Stainless appliances include oven,stove, fridge, and microwave in kitchen. Washer & dryer in basement. Very spacious family room in basement (perfect for family hang out or kids area). The bedroom in basement can also be an office. Carpet just cleaned in basement as well.



