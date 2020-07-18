All apartments in Elmhurst
221 S Linden
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

221 S Linden

221 South Linden Avenue · (630) 832-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Elmhurst
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 221 S Linden · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. Just completed refinishing wood floors and painting and touching up most of house. 3 bedroom home plus full basement with bedroom and bath. Central Air and Forced Air heat throughout home. Tenants pay for all utilities. All 3 bedrooms on first floor, all hardwood floors. Stainless appliances include oven,stove, fridge, and microwave in kitchen. Washer & dryer in basement. Very spacious family room in basement (perfect for family hang out or kids area). The bedroom in basement can also be an office. Carpet just cleaned in basement as well.

(RLNE5906319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S Linden have any available units?
221 S Linden has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 S Linden have?
Some of 221 S Linden's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S Linden currently offering any rent specials?
221 S Linden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S Linden pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 S Linden is pet friendly.
Does 221 S Linden offer parking?
No, 221 S Linden does not offer parking.
Does 221 S Linden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 S Linden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S Linden have a pool?
No, 221 S Linden does not have a pool.
Does 221 S Linden have accessible units?
No, 221 S Linden does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S Linden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 S Linden has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 S Linden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 S Linden has units with air conditioning.
