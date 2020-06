Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

185 E Oneida Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.5 car garage and big beautiful yard. Walk to Jefferson, Visitation and Smalley Pool from this excellent south Elmhurst location. Immediate availability.



No Dogs Allowed



