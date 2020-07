Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY QUAD IN PERFECT IN TOWN LOCATION WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTER,FOREST PRESERVE AND PRIVATE LAKE. VERY PRIVATE LAY WITH LARGE BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM AND REMODELED FULL BATH ON 2ND FLOOR . REMODELED KITCHEN WITH ALL GRANITE C.T & SS APPLIANCES AND SEPARATE BREAKFAST AREA. 1-ST FLOOR UPGRADED POWDER ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM. ENTIRE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED. ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE HAS INDIVIDUAL DRIVE WAY . CLOSE TO X-WAYS. NON SMOKING HOME. NO PETS. PLEASURE TO SHOW.