Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances. Attached Dining Room with Built in Desk Area! Upstairs Enjoy the Master Bedroom with Attached Master Bath and Walk in Closet, Big Loft Area that Holds Many Possibilities. Attached 1 Car Garage is a Plus Along with Hardwood Floors and Neutral Colors for Easy Decorating!



Available June 1st!



Lease Terms:

1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays All Utilities. No Smoking. No Pets.

Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee. Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



