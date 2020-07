Amenities

Four bedroom, 3 full bath split-level with large family rm & sub-basement. Open concept living room, dining room and large kitchen with stainless stove top w/hood, granite counter tops and cabinets galore. Light and bright family room with gas fireplace, kitchenette plus a full bath (perfect for a in law suite). Big 2 car garage Laundry in sub-basement with plenty of storage. Oven is in lower level family room along with kitchenette. Close to schools, parks and shopping.