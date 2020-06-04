180 Goldenrod Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.



This "Lincoln" model by D.R. Horton boasts of an open concept kitchen, walk in closets, and double car garage. The location is ideal being less than 10-minutes from the Jane Addams Memorial Highway and close to the Big Timber train station.



This unit is located in a pet-friendly community**. The double car garage and private driveway provides ample parking for any size family. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:



*Spacious Closets

*Large Bedroom Layouts

*Fully-equipped Kitchens

*Patio/Balcony

*Pet-friendly Community

*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association

*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association

*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting work orders

*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

*Close to shopping

*Professionally owned and managed



To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a fee of $295/pet plush $25/month per pet for each pet in the unit. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.



