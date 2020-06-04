All apartments in Elgin
180 Goldenrod Dr.

180 Goldenrod Dr · No Longer Available
Location

180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL 60124

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.

This "Lincoln" model by D.R. Horton boasts of an open concept kitchen, walk in closets, and double car garage. The location is ideal being less than 10-minutes from the Jane Addams Memorial Highway and close to the Big Timber train station.

This unit is located in a pet-friendly community**. The double car garage and private driveway provides ample parking for any size family. Residents say they love Rainy Investments and this community because of its:

*Spacious Closets
*Large Bedroom Layouts
*Fully-equipped Kitchens
*Patio/Balcony
*Pet-friendly Community
*Landscaping performed by the Home Owner's Association
*Snow removal performed the Home Owner's Association
*Online tenant portal for making payments and submitting work orders
*24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
*Close to shopping
*Professionally owned and managed

To tour the community and take one step closer to making it your new home, contact a member of our professional sales staff to schedule an appointment. Please note the advertised rent is for a two year lease term with a 3% increase in rent on month 13. **Pets are welcome with a fee of $295/pet plush $25/month per pet for each pet in the unit. Easy online application at rainyinvestments.com.

(RLNE5764233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Goldenrod Dr. have any available units?
180 Goldenrod Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, IL.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Goldenrod Dr. have?
Some of 180 Goldenrod Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Goldenrod Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
180 Goldenrod Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Goldenrod Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 Goldenrod Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 180 Goldenrod Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 180 Goldenrod Dr. does offer parking.
Does 180 Goldenrod Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Goldenrod Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Goldenrod Dr. have a pool?
No, 180 Goldenrod Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 180 Goldenrod Dr. have accessible units?
No, 180 Goldenrod Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Goldenrod Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Goldenrod Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
