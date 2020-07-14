All apartments in Des Plaines
835 Pearson Street.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

835 Pearson Street

835 Pearson Street · (224) 310-7792
Location

835 Pearson Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Downtown Des Plaines *Remodeled* 1 bed - Property Id: 306067

Brand new Remodeled unit in the heart of Downtown Des Plaines! Double elevator building. Spacious room sizes with plenty of natural light. Stunning kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and pantry.

HEAT, GAS and WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!
Extra storage locker and laundry in building.
Walk to Metra, gym, restaurants and shopping!
pets are not allowed.
Assign parking #19
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306067

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/des-plaines-il?lid=13473580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 835 Pearson Street have any available units?
835 Pearson Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Pearson Street have?
Some of 835 Pearson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
835 Pearson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Pearson Street pet-friendly?
No, 835 Pearson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Plaines.
Does 835 Pearson Street offer parking?
Yes, 835 Pearson Street offers parking.
Does 835 Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Pearson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 835 Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 835 Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 835 Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Pearson Street has units with dishwashers.

