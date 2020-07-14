835 Pearson Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Downtown Des Plaines *Remodeled* 1 bed - Property Id: 306067



Brand new Remodeled unit in the heart of Downtown Des Plaines! Double elevator building. Spacious room sizes with plenty of natural light. Stunning kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and pantry.



HEAT, GAS and WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!

Extra storage locker and laundry in building.

Walk to Metra, gym, restaurants and shopping!

pets are not allowed.

Assign parking #19

