All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402

647 Metropolitan Way · (224) 725-3417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. Jun 25

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Available 06/25/20 Modern, open-layout, high ceiling 1 BR, 1 BA Loft Condo with in downtown Des Plaines in Metropolitan Square near Metra train with easy access to downtown Chicago and near Des Plaines library, post office, grocery store, restaurants. ~3 miles to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. *1-year lease (no pets and non-smoking for entire lease term)*. Rent includes 1-reserved, covered parking spot in detached garage, SS kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, plenty of closet space (walk-in closet), 1 large storage locker, basic cable TV service, gas, water. Tenant pays electric, internet, and phone. Furniture not included. Required: Credit check and score of at least 680, offer letter/employment and/or income/sufficient funds verification, and positive references from previous residences. $50 non-refundable fee per application. $250 refundable move-in deposit to building association. $1600 security deposit. Serious inquiries only. Reply with name, e-mail, phone, desired move in date(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 have any available units?
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 have?
Some of 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 currently offering any rent specials?
647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 pet-friendly?
No, 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Plaines.
Does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 offer parking?
Yes, 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 does offer parking.
Does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 have a pool?
No, 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 does not have a pool.
Does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 have accessible units?
No, 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines Pet Friendly Places
Des Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity