647 Metropolitan Way Unit L402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Available 06/25/20 Modern, open-layout, high ceiling 1 BR, 1 BA Loft Condo with in downtown Des Plaines in Metropolitan Square near Metra train with easy access to downtown Chicago and near Des Plaines library, post office, grocery store, restaurants. ~3 miles to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. *1-year lease (no pets and non-smoking for entire lease term)*. Rent includes 1-reserved, covered parking spot in detached garage, SS kitchen appliances, washer/dryer in unit, plenty of closet space (walk-in closet), 1 large storage locker, basic cable TV service, gas, water. Tenant pays electric, internet, and phone. Furniture not included. Required: Credit check and score of at least 680, offer letter/employment and/or income/sufficient funds verification, and positive references from previous residences. $50 non-refundable fee per application. $250 refundable move-in deposit to building association. $1600 security deposit. Serious inquiries only. Reply with name, e-mail, phone, desired move in date(s).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829284)