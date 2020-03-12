All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 200 N Des Plaines St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
200 N Des Plaines St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

200 N Des Plaines St

200 North Des Plaines River Road · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

200 North Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1894 · Avail. now

$1,894

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Incredible Price in West Loop!! 1 Month Free! W/D! - Property Id: 214040

Incredible location on the border of West Loop & River North, Night life, Restaurant Row, Fulton Market, Merchandise Mart, Hubbard Street, East Bank Club, the Loop, and more!!
Upgraded kitchen with gas stove breakfast bar/island
Walk-in closet
W/D in unit
Unit has carpet

Pricing reflects 1 mo free on 12 mo lease!

Gym, pool, resident lounge, 24 hour door staff, and more!

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 170 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
Phone: 319-573-5744 |

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214040
Property Id 214040

(RLNE5839653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N Des Plaines St have any available units?
200 N Des Plaines St has a unit available for $1,894 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 N Des Plaines St have?
Some of 200 N Des Plaines St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N Des Plaines St currently offering any rent specials?
200 N Des Plaines St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N Des Plaines St pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 N Des Plaines St is pet friendly.
Does 200 N Des Plaines St offer parking?
No, 200 N Des Plaines St does not offer parking.
Does 200 N Des Plaines St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 N Des Plaines St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N Des Plaines St have a pool?
Yes, 200 N Des Plaines St has a pool.
Does 200 N Des Plaines St have accessible units?
No, 200 N Des Plaines St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N Des Plaines St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 N Des Plaines St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 N Des Plaines St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines Pet Friendly Places
Des Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity