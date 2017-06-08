All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 1690 Buckingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
1690 Buckingham Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:51 PM

1690 Buckingham Drive

1690 Buckingham Drive · (847) 217-9599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1690 Buckingham Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1690 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, large unfinished basement for storage, 2 car garage, sliding doors to grassy backyard from kitchen, main floor laundry. All applicants must have GOOD credit and will need to have a credit and background check with CISI as their expense, copies of most recent pay stubs, and copy of ID. Small pet may be considered on a case by case basis, but additional pet rent will be required & pet deposit. Great convenient location near transportation, O'Hare, restaurants and more. Great place to call home! Current tenant requires notice - prefer 24 hour notice! Must wear mask, gloves and booties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Buckingham Drive have any available units?
1690 Buckingham Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 Buckingham Drive have?
Some of 1690 Buckingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Buckingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Buckingham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Buckingham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 Buckingham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1690 Buckingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Buckingham Drive does offer parking.
Does 1690 Buckingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Buckingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Buckingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1690 Buckingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Buckingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1690 Buckingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Buckingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Buckingham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1690 Buckingham Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDes Plaines Pet Friendly Places
Des Plaines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity