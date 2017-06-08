1690 Buckingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Executive rental with dramatic 2 story living room, spacious eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, main floor office or den, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, double bowl vanity, and separate shower. 3 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, large unfinished basement for storage, 2 car garage, sliding doors to grassy backyard from kitchen, main floor laundry. All applicants must have GOOD credit and will need to have a credit and background check with CISI as their expense, copies of most recent pay stubs, and copy of ID. Small pet may be considered on a case by case basis, but additional pet rent will be required & pet deposit. Great convenient location near transportation, O'Hare, restaurants and more. Great place to call home! Current tenant requires notice - prefer 24 hour notice! Must wear mask, gloves and booties.