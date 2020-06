Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautiful gut-rehab is only 1 year old and comes with everything you'll need! It has granite counters, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and FREE HEAT!!! This beautiful spacious 2 bed/1 bath fits king size beds with plenty of room to spare. Not to mention, the concrete floors between also adds an extra layer of soundproofing. This stunning apartment is available July 1st and there is no security deposit. There is an application fee of $75 and a move-in fee of $295 per person. Reach out to Chris to make an appointment for a showing.