All apartments in Des Plaines
Find more places like 1004 S River Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Des Plaines, IL
/
1004 S River Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1004 S River Rd

1004 South Des Plaines River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Des Plaines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1004 South Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Beautiful 2BR apartment heat and water included - Property Id: 254660

Location: 1004 S River Rd , Des Plaines , IL

Rent: $1350
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats Only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Included in rent 1 spot

Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment with tons of natural sunlight and a balcony.
Heat and water are included in the monthly rent.
Laundry and additional storage in the basement.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254660
Property Id 254660

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5904014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 S River Rd have any available units?
1004 S River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Des Plaines, IL.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 S River Rd have?
Some of 1004 S River Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 S River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1004 S River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 S River Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 S River Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1004 S River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1004 S River Rd offers parking.
Does 1004 S River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 S River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 S River Rd have a pool?
No, 1004 S River Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1004 S River Rd have accessible units?
No, 1004 S River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 S River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 S River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kingston Pointe
1646 River St
Des Plaines, IL 60016
The Monarch
150 NE River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave
Des Plaines, IL 60016
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway
Des Plaines, IL 60016

Similar Pages

Des Plaines 1 BedroomsDes Plaines 2 Bedrooms
Des Plaines Apartments with BalconiesDes Plaines Apartments with Gyms
Des Plaines Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, IL
Vernon Hills, ILWheeling, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Oakton Community CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago