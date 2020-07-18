Amenities
Beautiful 2BR apartment heat and water included - Property Id: 254660
Location: 1004 S River Rd , Des Plaines , IL
Rent: $1350
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats Only
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Included in rent 1 spot
Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment with tons of natural sunlight and a balcony.
Heat and water are included in the monthly rent.
Laundry and additional storage in the basement.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254660
No Dogs Allowed
