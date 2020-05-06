All apartments in Darien
Darien, IL
401 70th Street
401 70th Street

401 70th Street · (630) 915-5050
Location

401 70th Street, Darien, IL 60561
Hinsbrook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017. Spacious yard is fully fenced and has lots of garden area for you veggies/plants. Large walkout deck from the kitchen with safety gate to keep loved ones contained. Three good size bedrooms with large closets and an updated bath on the upper level. The second bath, also updated is on the ground floor, off the family room and the kitchen. One block to main Darien park and close to schools, library, shopping, and highways!! Dog(s) welcome; cats not. $300 non-refundable pet fee. Credit, employment, background checks are required for all all residents over 18 yrs. old. (Fee is $40.00 nonrefundable per applicant). Two most recent pay stubs required from all applicants. This is a NONE SMOKING HOUSE! The furnace has an electronic and UV filters on itThe shed in the back yard is not included as part of the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 70th Street have any available units?
401 70th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 70th Street have?
Some of 401 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 401 70th Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 70th Street does offer parking.
Does 401 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 70th Street have a pool?
No, 401 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
