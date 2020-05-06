401 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017. Spacious yard is fully fenced and has lots of garden area for you veggies/plants. Large walkout deck from the kitchen with safety gate to keep loved ones contained. Three good size bedrooms with large closets and an updated bath on the upper level. The second bath, also updated is on the ground floor, off the family room and the kitchen. One block to main Darien park and close to schools, library, shopping, and highways!! Dog(s) welcome; cats not. $300 non-refundable pet fee. Credit, employment, background checks are required for all all residents over 18 yrs. old. (Fee is $40.00 nonrefundable per applicant). Two most recent pay stubs required from all applicants. This is a NONE SMOKING HOUSE! The furnace has an electronic and UV filters on itThe shed in the back yard is not included as part of the rental.