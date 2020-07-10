/
apartments with washer dryer
130 Apartments for rent in Darien, IL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.
1 Unit Available
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.
1 Unit Available
8523 Thistlewood Court
8523 Thistlewood Court, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Great townhome, features living room with 2 story ceiling, gas fireplace, large kitchen with new appliances in 2019 and spacious eating area, two nice size bedrooms, and a large master with sitting area and walk in closet, a spacious master bath
Contact for Availability
8325 Ripple Ridge Dr.
8325 Ripple Ridge, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Gorgeous 2nd Story 3 Bedroom Ranch Townhouse*** - Highly sought after Reflections subdivision. This will not be on market long.
1 Unit Available
1214 Iroquois Lane
1214 Iroquois Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
Hard to find ** Lovely single family house in Hinsdale South HS ** Newer carpet in LR , DR AND 3 BRs, kitchen with ceramic floor, granite counter tops ** All Kitchen appliances included , washer n dryer included ** Attached 2 car garage , Large
Results within 1 mile of Darien
1 Unit Available
Highview Estates
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.
1 Unit Available
119 Village Road
119 Village Road, DuPage County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
TOTALLY REMODELED RENTAL IN GOWER SCHOOL DISTRICT. LARGE NEWER KITCHEN (2015) WITH NEWER APPLIANCES (2015), CABINETS, FLOORS & COUNTER TOPS. GREAT LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWER BATHS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWER CARPET. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE W/ LOFT AREA.
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.
1 Unit Available
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Darien
17 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
11 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,084
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
55 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes offers pet friendly one, two, and three bedroom homes in the affluent and prestigious community of Hinsdale, Illinois.
4 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
11 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,638
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.
1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.