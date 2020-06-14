Apartment List
/
IL
/
darien
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

153 Apartments for rent in Darien, IL with garage

Darien apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hinsbrook
1 Unit Available
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
121 68th Street
121 68th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1386 sqft
Darien is a nice place to live, especially when one has an opportunity to rent this three bedroom,two bath Cape Cod with a basement, one and a half car garage, with a driveway that can easily accommodate four automobiles.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6811 FAIRVIEW Avenue
6811 Fairview Avenue, Darien, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1372 sqft
PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE AT $650,000 - SPECIAL ADDENDUM TO BE ATTACHED-CALL LA. NO SMOKERS. 2 BEDROOM HOUSE. TENANT TO SUPPLY CREDIT REPORT. APRIL 1 OCCUPANCY. TENANT RECENTLY MOVED OUT AND PROPERTY IN PROCESS OF BEING THOROUGHLY CLEANED UP.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8523 Thistlewood Court
8523 Thistlewood Court, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1843 sqft
Great townhome, features living room with 2 story ceiling, gas fireplace, large kitchen with new appliances in 2019 and spacious eating area, two nice size bedrooms, and a large master with sitting area and walk in closet, a spacious master bath
Results within 1 mile of Darien

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
1215 CHARLESTON Court
1215 Charleston Ct, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2339 sqft
NEWER SUBDIVISION "CHARLESTON COURT" WELL BUILT, BRICK OVER CEMENT BLOCK CONSTRUCTION.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
224 Heath Place
224 Heath Place, Westmont, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
Great location! Hinsdale Central High School! Specious and bright 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths! Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring thru out first floor and newer carpeting in second floor! new updated Kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highview Estates
1 Unit Available
521 64th Street
521 64th Street, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 521 64th Street in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Memory Lane
201 Memory Lane, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Memory Lane in Westmont. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1521 PLUM Lane
1521 Plum Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1404 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bth townhome with one car garage. Laundry in unit. Quiet neighborhood. Minutes from I-55, RT 83, train & shopping; credit and background check for all the residents above 18.
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
31 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$883
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Montclare
14 Units Available
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,199
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:26am
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
7 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,633
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4509 Pershing Avenue
4509 Pershing Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
LOCATED IN THE VERY POPULAR NORTHSIDE OF DOWNERS GROVE! CURRENT PICTURES DO NOT SHOW UPDATES IN PROCESS INCLUDING: ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT, COMPLETE BASEMENT REHAB OF BATHROOM AND SHOWER, WALK-IN-CLOSET, BEDROOM & COMMON SPACE! BASEMENT

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5204 Fairview Avenue
5204 Fairview Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
972 sqft
Fabulous Location! 2 block Walk to Fairview Train Station! Two bedrooms and 1 full bath. All hardwood floors. Beautiful woodwork. Front enclosed porch. Full unfinished basement. In-unit full-size washer and dryer. 2 car detached garage.
City Guide for Darien, IL

According to local history, roughly half of the original settlers in the town got Gold Fever and left the town to prospect for gold during the great California Gold Rush.

Darien, IL is a fairly small city and the inhabitants like it this way, thank you very much! The city is large enough to provide you with all the modern comforts and most of the amenities you would find in a larger city but it's still small enough to easily navigate, get to know your neighbors and settle in with little fuss. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Darien, IL

Darien apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Darien 2 BedroomsDarien 3 BedroomsDarien Apartments with BalconyDarien Apartments with Garage
Darien Apartments with ParkingDarien Apartments with PoolDarien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Darien Cheap PlacesDarien Dog Friendly ApartmentsDarien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILNorridge, ILLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College